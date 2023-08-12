CAN Seeks Thorough Investigation Into Mosque Collapse In Zaria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for a thorough investigation into the collapse of a section of the central mosque in Zaria, which led to the loss of lives with some sustaining various degrees of injury during the prayer session on Friday.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a condolence message to the Muslim Ummah in Zaria and the country in general made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, said there was a need to prevent an occurrence of such tragedy happening in any place of worship in future.

He said: “It is with shock that we received the news of the untimely demise of at least 10 worshippers, and we offer our sincere prayers and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the 25 individuals who sustained injuries, and we pray for their quick and complete recovery.

“The Zaria Central Mosque holds significant historical and religious value, having stood as an important place of worship for over 150 years. We recognize the deep attachment and emotional connection that the Muslim community has with this sacred place, and we share in their grief and loss.

“In this moment of sorrow, we stand united as one people, acknowledging the importance of mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among the various religious communities in Nigeria. Tragedies such as this remind us of our shared humanity and the need for solidarity during times of crisis.

“We commend the swift response of the relevant authorities and emergency services in rescuing survivors and providing necessary medical attention.

“We urge the government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation into the causes of this incident, with the aim of preventing such accidents in the future and ensuring the safety of worshippers in all places of worship across the country.

“Furthermore, we call on religious leaders, both Christian and Muslim, to use this unfortunate event as an opportunity to deepen interfaith dialogue by showing understanding.

In this way, we can build a society where all individuals, regardless of their religious affiliations, can practice their faith freely and peacefully.

“May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may the injured recover quickly. Let us unite, support, and comfort each other during this difficult time. May God grant us all strength and peace.”