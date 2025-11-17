CAN Seeks Divine Intervention To End Incessant Benue Killings

…Appreciates Gov Alia’s proactive approach to security issues

The Benue State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday sought divine intervention to end the incessant killing of innocent citizens of the state.

Vice Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev. Jonathan Ugbede, stated this while speaking at the three-hour prayer, thanksgiving and praise at the CAN Secretariat in Makurdi.

Rev. Ugbede called on the Church to give thanks to God, pray and praise Him for peace to return to the state.

The CAN Vice Chairman, who urged the church in Benue to pray ceaselessly, noted that in all situations, Christians should not hesitate to give thanks to God and praise Him to attract His blessings to His children.

He said that the leadership of the church was moved by the Holy Spirit to organise the prayer, thanksgiving and praise to honour God, with the belief that God would listen to them and descend on the enemies of the cross.

Ugbede charged the Christians in the state to remain committed to their God, expressed confidence that God does not abandon his people and with intensified prayers, He would intervene in the seemingly endless killings.

He told Christians that the situation would have been worse if God had allowed the enemies to triumph over the church in the state and insisted that the protection of the Almighty God calls for thanksgiving to God in Heaven.

He appreciated Governor Hyacinth Alia for his proactive approach to issues of security and called on the Benue people to support the governor to record more successes to enable the people to sleep with their two eyes closed.