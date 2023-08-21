CAN: School Evangelism Paramount To Curbing High Moral Decadence In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Ebonyi State Chapter, has said that School Evangelism is paramount to curbing the prevalent rate of high moral decadence in the society.

The Christain body in the statement issued on Monday said it will embark on the campaign of good and Godly parenting, positive influence, and having moral & spiritual anchor for children in the hand of God to shun the moral decadence.

The new Chairman of the association in the state, Reverend stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital during the inauguration of the newly elected officials of the association.

The inauguration was performed by the CAN National Secretary Pastor Samson Fatotun who represented the CAN National President, Most Revd. Daniel Okoh.

The event was held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, in the capital city.

The new CAN Chairman, Rev. Scamb Nwokolo, in his inaugural address, appealed to all Church leaders to endeavor to speak with one voice on crucial matters affecting the life of the Church in Ebonyi State and the Nigeria nation in general.

He pledged to run an open-door administration devoid of all forms of exclusion and segregation, adding that his leadership would strive to sustain and build upon the legacies of his predecessor, including the reviving and rejigging of the School Evangelism Program of CAN in the State.

Nwokolo said “We appeal to all of you to continue to ensure that we speak with one voice on crucial matters that affect the life of the church in Ebonyi State and Nigeria at large. We promise to run an open-door policy. We are willing to forgive and open to diverse opinions. We will always come together as a body to pray for unity and peace in Ebonyi State and Nigeria.

“By the special grace of God, we will try to bring back School Evangelism. It is a grave challenge to the church to accept the obligation to create a moral climate and inculcate our Godly Values and Morals in our children in their different schools. Since the church is the guardian of the morals of the community.

“Therefore, School Evangelism becomes paramount to curbing the prevalent rate of high moral decadence in our society. The CAN will embark on the campaign of good and Godly parenting, positive influence, and having moral & spiritual anchor for our children in the hand of Almighty God. To make this a reality, hence the need for government collaboration and support.

Speaking at the event, Governor Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by his Deputy, Princess Patricia Obila charged the CAN to avoid unfounded criticisms against the nation’s leaders.

The Governor observed that in as much as criticisms are necessary for the growth of any administration, it should be done maturely, devoid of acrimony and lies capable of destabilizing the polity.

He beckoned on CAN, and indeed all Christians to pray for their leaders in order to derive good leadership from them.

Nwifuru said: “Let us pray for our leaders; let us give them good directions.

“The time is gone for negative criticisms. Although criticisms are part of our growth, if you must criticize, do that maturely with good and objective points.

“The leaders need your prayers to grow; we need your prayers to serve you better.”

Congratulating the new CAN executives, the Governor urged them to see their inauguration as a call to serve God and humanity, not for merchandise.

He also admonished them to be good ambassadors of the Church and to take the message of good moral behaviors to their various denominations as a means of curbing social vices ravaging the nation at the present time.

The Governor added: “I want to congratulate all those that have been inaugurated today. And remember, this is not a call for business, it is not a call for money-making, but a call to serve God and humanity.

“Also we want you to help us as ambassadors of Christ, in your various denominations to preach and talk to our people against all these social vices, letting them know that there is nothing as rewarding as exhibiting good characters.”

In a brief homily, the Abakaliki Synod Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Chidi Igwe, admonished Christians to rise up, follow and support those whom God has chosen to lead them.

He charged the inaugurated executive members to always pray for their leader and not run him down, adding that prayers and unity of purpose were the keys to success.

Other officials inaugurated with the Chairman included Rev. Joseph Nwibo as Vice Chairman, Rev Fr. Joseph Origbo as Secretary, Pastor Obed Elom, and Senior Pastor Solomon Eriugo as Assistant Secretary and treasurer respectively, among others.

Nwokolo took over from Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali who is currently serving as the Southeast zonal CAN Chairman.