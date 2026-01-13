Can Sanwo-Olu Claim Lagos Leadership Over Fubara’s ‘001’ Comment – Fayose

The former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose has challenged assertions of political leadership in Rivers State, critiquing Siminalayi Fubara’s self-declaration as “001” in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, Fayose drew parallels with Lagos politics, saying Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cannot claim to be the political leader of the state.

He argued that such authority belongs to President Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor and Senator, citing the recent impeachment and reinstatement of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as evidence of Tinubu’s influence.

According to the former governor and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the president’s intervention in Lagos illustrates the centralisation of political power: the Speaker’s reinstatement, he noted, demonstrated the president’s overriding authority.

He questioned Sanwo-Olu’s leadership credentials, stressing that appearances and rhetoric should not be confused with actual control.

On Rivers State, Fayose described the declaration of emergency rule as a strategic lifeline for Governor Fubara. He suggested that without it, Fubara’s political position would have been vulnerable, arguing that the move allowed him to consolidate power and avoid challenges to his governorship.

Fayose also drew lessons from his own experience, noting that political contests often teach governors the limits of authority and influence.

The comments come amid an ongoing feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over control of Rivers State’s political machinery.

Recall that in December 2025, Fubara formally joined the APC, publicly pledging loyalty to the party and to President Tinubu, and presenting himself as the party’s “Number one” member in the state by claiming membership form 001 during the flag-off of the Rivers Airport Bypass Project.

“Today, I am very happy. I am not just a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC); I am the number one. I have collected my [membership] card, and the form is 001,” Fubara said.

“So, from this moment, I am there [in APC] with all my chest and heart. The message is clear: we are going to do everything to make the 2027 election for Mr President a smooth ride in Rivers State.

“How do we do it? It is with all of you here. With your support. The only way we can continue to tell Mr President thank you is to support him.”

His defection followed the movement of 15 Rivers State House of Assembly members, including Speaker Martin Amaewhule, to the APC.

However, Fubara’s claim was rejected by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who argued that party registration occurs at the ward and local government levels, and there is no statewide “001” designation. Wike also noted that holding executive office does not automatically confer leadership within the party.

“He (Fubara) decamped to APC with whom? What is 001? Let me tell you, there’s nothing like 001 in the state,” Wike said.

“You register in your ward and local government, so if you are 001, it’s in your ward.

“There’s nothing like 001. There’s nothing like what I have registered in the state as 001. Everybody registered in their own ward. You could be the first person to register, but that’s not your position.

“So, there are some exceptions to the rule, so let’s not go into other things. See, leadership is not because I’m a governor. Leadership is not because I’m a minister. You must have something that makes you a leader,” Wike added.