CAN Salutes Bago For Approving N80,000 Minimum Wage

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday lauded the Niger State Governor Umaru Bago for approving N80, 000 as the minimum wage for civil servants.

Chairman Bulus Dauwa Yohanna urged the workers to take advantage of the governor’s civil servants farming programme to become productive.

Bago after an extensive meeting with organised labour announced the approval of N80, 000 as the minimum wage for state and local government workers with effect from November.

In a statement, Yohanna thanked the state government for ensuring that Niger is among the top-ranking states to implement the minimum wage.

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese said: “I thank our governor for choosing N80, 000 out of the N70,000, N75,000 and N80,000 options presented by organised labour.”

