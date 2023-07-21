CAN Proposes Measures That’ll Alleviate Hardships Faced By Nigerians

…says current situation unbearable for millions of poor Nigerians

Disturbed over the high level of hardship confronting Nigerians as a result of the subsidy removal, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has advised the Federal Government to undertake well-considered policies that would ease the sufferings and hardship millions of poor Nigerians were undergoing, rather than exacerbate it.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, noted that although there was a general consensus for the removal of fuel subsidy to boost economic growth and expel the massive corruption trailing its regime, it was also agreed that the removal of subsidy should be done in a manner that would not subject Nigerians to untold hardship.

In this regard, CAN in a vid to ensure what was idealistic be balanced with what was realistic, has proposed some measures that could help government mitigate the prevailing hardships faced by Nigerians which was further worsened by the recent hike in the pump price of fuel and high inflation rate.

He said: “While Nigerians were trying to adjust to the initial increase in the fuel price to N540 and its consequential effect on the cost of transportation, food, goods and services, and the general cost of living, another hike alluded to market forces took the price to N617.

“This has placed an enormous burden on the already struggling masses, further widening the gap between the rich and the poor and drastically eroding the purchasing power of ordinary citizens, and making it extremely difficult for them to afford the basic necessities of life. The situation is just unbearable for millions of Nigerians who were already suffering poverty.

“While CAN acknowledges the complex and difficult decisions that government must take to manage the nation’s economy, there is the urgent need to prioritize measures that will alleviate rather than exacerbate the existing poverty level and hardships of Nigerians.

“It is therefore imperative that economic policies are formulated and implemented with utmost care and consideration for the prevailing hardships experienced by Nigerians.

“We, therefore, appeal to the government as a matter of urgency to consider the following recommendations, among others:

Government should engage with critical stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue to explore sustainable solutions to the current situation. It is pertinent to develop comprehensive economic policies that promote inclusive growth, job creation, and social well-being.

“Government should focus on diversifying the economy, reducing dependency on volatile commodities, and promoting investments in sectors with the potential to create sustainable employment opportunities.

“This will not only bolster economic resilience but also contribute to the overall well-being of citizens.

“The fuel subsidy palliatives being considered by the government should go beyond cash transfers to consider introducing mass transport across the states to reduce the cost of transportation. The multiplier effect of this will be profound.

“Government should take measures to reduce the price of fuel. Such measures should include the removal of unnecessary levies and taxes on imported petroleum products, the stabilization of the foreign exchange market and putting back our local refineries to functional and effective use.

“While we agree that there is no gain without pain, the pain must not be unbearable. Consequently, we again urge the government to take into account the impact of its policies on the most vulnerable segments of the society and ensure they are not disproportionately burdened and subjected to unnecessary hardships.

“Government must listen to the concerns of the Nigerian people and implement sound economic policies that prioritize the well-being of all citizens. By addressing the prevailing hardships caused by the recent fuel price hikes and high inflation, we can pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria.

“We appeal to Nigerians for more patience while urging the government to take urgent steps to ameliorate their sufferings. Let us work together to build an economy that is inclusive, resilient, and offers opportunities for every Nigerian to thrive.”

CAN however commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “showing commitment towards building a united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria,” by ensuring a national balance in the appointment of Service Chiefs.