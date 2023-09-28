New Telegraph

September 28, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 28, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CAN President Felicitates…

CAN President Felicitates Sultan of Sokoto, Muslim Ummah

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, he said: “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Christian community at large, I extend our warm congratulations and heartfelt greetings to His Eminence and all our Muslim compatriots across Nigeria.

“As we commemorate this significant festival, we acknowledge Nigeria’s diverse society, comprising individuals from various ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds.

“It is within this rich diversity that our strength as a nation resides. Consequently, we must persist in promoting mutual respect, understanding and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities.”

Read Previous

Stand-up Order: Apologise to Yoruba Obas, Afenifere Tells Obasanjo
Read Next

Ganduje: Peaceful Co-existence Key to Nigeria’s Unity, Progress