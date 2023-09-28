CAN President Felicitates Sultan of Sokoto, Muslim Ummah

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, he said: “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Christian community at large, I extend our warm congratulations and heartfelt greetings to His Eminence and all our Muslim compatriots across Nigeria.

“As we commemorate this significant festival, we acknowledge Nigeria’s diverse society, comprising individuals from various ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds.

“It is within this rich diversity that our strength as a nation resides. Consequently, we must persist in promoting mutual respect, understanding and peaceful coexistence among all religious communities.”