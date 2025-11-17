CAN President Arrives Jos For Crucial NEC Meeting

…Sets to Brainstorm on Insecurity Challenges

From Musa Pam, Jos

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, arrived in Jos on Monday alongside top national officials for the fourth quarterly National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Association.

The high-stakes meeting, held in the Plateau State capital, is expected to deliberate on the worsening security situation across parts of the country, national cohesion, and matters affecting the Church at all levels.

Speaking to Journalists on arrival in Jos on Monday, Archbishop Okoh expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded to the delegation and explained that the meeting was deliberately scheduled to be held in Plateau to reconnect with the grassroots and stand in solidarity with the Christian community in the state.

“We want to thank the government and the people of Plateau State for this wonderful reception. We are here for our fourth quarterly NEC meeting, which is the last for the year”.

“Sometimes we take our meetings to different states to stay connected to developments at the grassroots level. We are also here to pray with the people of Plateau and to encourage them, especially considering the difficult times the state has faced.”

The CAN President noted that the meeting was originally slated for May but was postponed following the passing of the Plateau State CAN Chairman at the time.

“We deemed it necessary to reschedule the meeting so that we could come and stand with the people and pray for peace over the state.”

Archbishop Okoh assured Christians that the meeting would send a strong message of hope, unity, and commitment to confronting national challenges.

“We are here to give hope to the people and reassure them that CAN stands firmly with Christians across the country,” he stated.

The recently elected Plateau State CAN Chairman, Rev. Dr Dunka Gomwalk, described the visit of the national leadership as both an honour and a great responsibility.

“It is an honour to serve the body of Christ in this capacity, and receiving the national executive as our first assignment is significant”.

“Plateau has gone through many security challenges, and their presence at this time is a blessing. It strengthens our resolve and encourages the Christian community.”

During the visit, Archbishop Okoh and the CAN national officials toured the Ten Commandments site in Doi, Jos South, where preparations are underway for the upcoming State Unity Christmas Carol.

The CAN leadership also held a brief engagement with the Plateau State Inter-Religious Council, comprising Christian and Muslim leaders, to deepen dialogue and promote peacebuilding initiatives across communities.

The NEC meeting is expected to produce resolutions aimed at strengthening the role of faith-based institutions in addressing insecurity, enhancing inter-religious collaboration, and promoting peace and stability nationwide.