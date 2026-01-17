CAN Pays Tribute To Late Imam Who Saved 262 Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has paid glowing tribute to the late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi for what it described as an extraordinary act of courage and humanity that saved 262 Christians during a violent attack in 2018.

In a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Saturday, CAN described the late cleric as “An extraordinary religious leader whose life and actions remain a profound testimony to courage, compassion, and our shared humanity.”

Okoh noted that the Imam’s actions in the face of grave danger would remain indelible in Nigeria’s history of interfaith relations.

He said: “The late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi will forever be remembered for his rare moral bravery and selflessness at a time of grave danger. By choosing to protect innocent lives at great personal risk, he saved 262 Christians during a violent massacre in 2018, standing firmly on the side of humanity when it mattered most.”

CAN stressed that the Imam’s heroism went beyond the immediate rescue of lives, noting that, “His actions transcended religious boundaries and powerfully affirmed that the sanctity of human life is sacred above all else.”

The association added that the cleric’s sacrifice helped to heal divisions and promote peace, saying: “This singular act of heroism did more than save lives. It reinforced hope, strengthened interfaith harmony, and reminded our nation that peace is possible when conscience, love, and faith guide our actions.”

Recalling its earlier recognition of the Imam, CAN noted that he was honoured during its Sapphire Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

“It was in recognition of this exceptional service to humanity that CAN honoured him with an award during its Sapphire Anniversary celebrations in 2021. While plaques may fade with time, his legacy will endure as a shining example for religious leaders, communities, and generations to come.”

CAN also called on Nigerians and relevant authorities to continue to honour the memory of the fallen Imam through public recognition and engagement with his family.

“CAN believes that such courage deserves not only remembrance but amplification. We therefore call for continued honour to his memory, including engagement with his family and broad public recognition of his noble sacrifice, so that his story may inspire unity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence across our nation.

“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life well lived in service to God and humanity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his community, and all who were touched by his remarkable example. May his legacy continue to speak where words fall short.”