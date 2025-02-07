CAN Mulls Interfaith Dialogue, Religious Literacy Among Citizens

Share

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), ArchBishop Daniel Okoh, has stressed the need to promote interfaith dialogue as well as religious literacy among the citizenry.

He made the call yesterday at the 2025 United Nations World Interfaith harmony week Al conference and awards in Abuja.

He said: “We must continue to engage in dialogue as the only option to achieve and sustain peace and harmony.

“To deepen our engagement with one another, we must continue to promote religious literacy among the citizenry, highlighting the common values that we share which brings us together rather than those issues that divide us.

“Religious literacy would help us to see that actually what unites us is greater than what divides us.

“Our religiousity must be seen as an advantage rather than a disadvantage. “Therefore, we must do everything within our powers to resist all false teachings that use religion to create enmity among our people in Nigeria.”

