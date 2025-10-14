CAN Mourns Uma Ukpai, Describes Him As Towering Figure

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mourned the passing of renowned evangelist, teacher, and servant of God, Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai, who died on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

In a statement issued on Monday, the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed deep sadness over Rev. Ukpai’s passing, describing him as a towering figure in the Nigerian Church whose ministry left an enduring impact on the Christian community within and outside the country.

Archbishop Okoh said:

“Reverend Dr. Ukpai was a towering figure in the Church in Nigeria whose evangelistic ministry spanned over six decades. Through crusades, teachings, and acts of charity, he devoted his life to preaching the gospel, nurturing faith, and advancing the cause of Christ across denominations and regions.

“His unwavering commitment to the work of God and his passion for the salvation of souls left an enduring mark on the Christian community in Nigeria and beyond. Generations of believers have been inspired by his message of faith, healing, and hope in Christ Jesus.”

The CAN President extended condolences to Rev. Ukpai’s wife, Reverend Dr. (Mrs.) Philomena Uma Ukpai, the entire Ukpai family, the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and the broader Christian community touched by his ministry.

He prayed that God would comfort the family and grant them strength to bear the great loss.

“May the legacy of his faith and service continue to inspire the Church and the nation. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Archbishop Okoh said.