CAN Mourns Prophet Samuel Abidoye, Says He Left Remarkable Legacy

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday, mourned the passing of Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, the revered spiritual leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement made available to newsmen noted that Prophet Abidoye who died at the age of 103, left behind him a remarkable legacy of faith and service.

He said: “Prophet Abidoye’s spiritual insights and unwavering dedication impacted millions of lives, offering hope and transformation. His integrity, humility, and compassion were exemplary, earning him the respect of believers across the nation.

“CAN extend heartfelt condolences to his family, the church community, and all affected by his ministry. As we honour his memory, let us continue his legacy by promoting unity, love, and peace among Christians and adherents of all faiths.

“As we reflect on Prophet Abidoye’s life, let us celebrate his enduring legacy and the significant contributions he made as the spiritual leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide. His teachings and commitment to righteousness will forever inspire us. May his soul find eternal rest in the loving embrace of our Heavenly Father.”