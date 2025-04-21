CAN Mourns Pope Francis, Hails His Legacy

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has joined the global Christian community in mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

In a condolence message issued on Monday, the President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, described Pope Francis as “a towering figure of faith” whose life was defined by compassion, justice, and humility — values that will continue to inspire generations worldwide.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Okoh said.

“On behalf of the national leadership of CAN and the entire Christian community in Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and to all who held dear his extraordinary leadership and boundless compassion.”

Okoh reflected on the late pontiff’s significant contributions to the Christian faith and to global peacebuilding, highlighting his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue, social justice, and human dignity.

“Pope Francis was a towering figure of faith whose papacy radiated mercy, justice, and a profound love for humanity. His legacy left an indelible mark on Nigeria, where he strengthened the Church by appointing Nigerian bishops and cardinals, affirming the vibrant faith of our people,” Okoh stated.

The CAN president praised Pope Francis’ commitment to fostering unity among diverse religious communities, particularly in countries like Nigeria where interfaith relations remain a delicate but crucial aspect of social harmony.

“His unwavering commitment to interfaith dialogue brought hope for peace in our diverse nation, nurturing unity in the face of many challenges. His outspoken advocacy against poverty, corruption, and inequality deeply resonated with us, urging all to uphold the dignity of every Nigerian,” he added.

Although Pope Francis never visited Nigeria during his lifetime, Okoh noted that his pastoral missions to various African countries, coupled with the powerful social teachings contained in his encyclicals — including Laudato Si’ and Amoris Laetitia — served to strengthen the faith of millions across the continent.

“As we bid farewell to this devoted servant of God, we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the Catholic Church in this time of transition. May the legacy of Pope Francis, rooted in compassion, justice, and humility, continue to inspire us as we strive towards a more united and righteous Nigeria,” Okoh said.

Pope Francis, who was elected in 2013 as the first Jesuit and the first Latin American pope, will be remembered as one of the most reform-minded and globally influential pontiffs in modern history.

