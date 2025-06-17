CAN Mourns Fr. Lubo, Hails His Legacy Of Peace, Service

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mourned the passing of Chairman of CAN, Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Polycarp Lubo, who went to be with the Lord on June 15, following a brief illness after a road accident.

Archbishop Okoh who described Fr. Lubo’s departure as a profound loss to himself, the Christian community and to Nigeria, said Lubo was not “only a dedicated colleague, but also a dear friend, whose wisdom, humility and warmth left a lasting imprint on my life.

Okoh said: “Fr. Lubo stood as a beacon of faith and service. His unwavering commitment to peace – building, interfaith harmony, and the mission of the Church was an inspiration to all who encountered him.

“As a CAN leader, he served with integrity and deep compassion. His advocacy for justice, and his support for national health initiatives such as immunization and polio eradication, made a significant impact. His life exemplified the transformative power of unity, love, and service.”

Share