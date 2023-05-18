CAN Mourns Former President, Mbang, Describes Him As Peace Advocate

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed its grief over the passing of its former President, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang, on Wednesday, May 17.

The Christian body in a statement issued by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said that Sunday Mbang as the first co-Chairman of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, he had a significant impact.

He added that the late Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria was a great leader and a unifying force in the Nigerian Christian community, and his contributions to the growth and development of the Church in Nigeria will always be remembered.

He said, “Dr Mbang was one of the most forthright and courageous faith leaders of our time who meant well for his country, Nigeria; thus, dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity. His commitment to the gospel of Christ and his unwavering dedication to the unity of all Nigerians irrespective of our diverse reality as a people will always be remembered as a shining example to follow.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Methodist Church Nigeria, and the entire Christian community in Nigeria. We pray that God will comfort and strengthen them during this difficult time.

“His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang will be greatly missed, but his life and legacy which we celebrate will continue to inspire us to work for the peace and unity of our nation and the world at large.

“As we mourn the loss of this great leader, we are reminded of the words of Jesus in John 11:25-26: “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die….”

“We take comfort in the fact that Dr. Mbang is now in the arms of our Lord and Saviour, and his memory will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in peace.”