CAN Mourns Death Of Youth Wing Chair

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been thrown into mourning following the death of its Youth Wing Chairman Monday Bitrus Adze.

President Daniel Okoh in a condolence message on Wednesday i described Adze as a dedicated veterinarian and a beacon of hope and inspiration with an unwavering commitment to empowering young people and fostering unity within the Christian community which according to him, was a reflection of his faith and vision for a brighter future.

He said: “His sudden departure has left a profound void within our communities, particularly among the youth he so passionately served.”

