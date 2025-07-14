CAN Mourns Buhari, Hails His Legacy Of Service

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday.

A statement signed by President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in Monday, lauded the late former Presidents dedication to national service.

He said: “I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and associates of His Excellency, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on his passing.

“While his tenure as president was not without its challenges, former President Buhari served our nation with dedication and a deep sense of duty. His contributions to Nigeria’s development and his commitment to public service form a significant part of our national history.

“We join all Nigerians in mourning his loss, and we pray that the Almighty God grants his family and loved ones the strength to bear this sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”