CAN Mourns Adze, Youth Wing Chairman

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been thrown into mourning following the death of Dr. Monday Bitrus Adze, chairman Youth Wing of CAN.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a condolence message on Wednesday in Abuja, described Adze as a dedicated veterinarian and a beacon of hope and inspiration with an unwavering commitment to empowering young people and fostering unity within the Christian community which according to him, was reflection of his faith and vision for a brighter future.

He said: “On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I wish to express our heartfelt condolences on the untimely passing of Dr. Monday Bitrus Adze, the esteemed Chairman of the Youth Wing of YOWICAN. His sudden departure has left a profound void within our communities, particularly among the youth he so passionately served.

“Throughout his tenure, Dr. Adze tirelessly worked to uplift the youth, encouraging them to embrace their roles as leaders and advocates for positive change. His initiatives and programmes touched countless lives, instilling a sense of purpose and direction among the youth of CAN.

“The shock of his unexpected passing leaves us grappling with the loss of a leader who was both a mentor and a friend to many young Nigerians. The impact of his contributions to the Youth Wing and the broader community cannot be overstated.

“As we mourn this significant loss, I encourage all members of CAN, especially the youth, to come together in solidarity and support for one another and for Dr. Adze’s family during this difficult time. Let us honour his legacy by continuing the work he so passionately championed.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Dr. Monday Bitrus Adze, the youth of CAN in Delta State, and all who were touched by his life and service. May we find comfort in our shared memories and in the knowledge that his spirit will continue to inspire us.”

