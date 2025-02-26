Can Mele Kyari Deliver Nigeria’s Energy Revolution?

Share

The year 2020 was a period of unprecedented market volatility in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a matter of fact, the pandemic rattled oil markets and disrupted supply chains; it spurred discussion over the ability of oil producing countries to maintain resilience and diversify their oil portfolios.

As major contributors to national budgets, national oil companies were under significant pressure to deliver on their core mandate and ensure economic stability.

The lot of guiding Nigeria’s national oil company through the severe volatility fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic fell on Mele Kyari. It was a litmus test laden with unbearable pressure that would define his leadership of the oil behemoth with far reaching ramifications beyond the shores of the country.

During his appearance as a special guest at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Centre Virtual high level fireside chat on June 12, 2020, Kyari left no one in doubt that he was prepared to tackle the profound challenges of the moment. Moderated by Helima Croft, Managing Director and Global Head of Commodity Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, Kyari shed a penetrating shaft of light on how significantly Covid-19 had disrupted oil and gas markets worldwide.

It was his considered position that over supply and historically low demand contributed the meltdown experienced by this critical sector.

Beyond this development, he expressed the eagerness of NNPC Ltd. under his guidance to comply with the Organisation of Oil Producing Countries + (OPEC +) production cut agreement to address severe imbalances, which he stated was in the best interest of the country and the global economy.

The pandemic was a period of unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. This reality was not lost on Kyari. Apart from rallying the company, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and independent oil companies in the Upstream and Downstream sectors to donate N11 billion ($30 million) to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), he also led NNPC Ltd. to equip the intensive care unit of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital with 16 beds, ventilators and a dedicated laboratory.

In spite of the rampaging pandemic and instability in the international oil market, Mele Kyari was determined to use the unique position of the company as the leader in the Nigeria oil and gas industry to launch the country on the irreversible path of energy revolution.

Having carried out the necessary ground work, former President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the $2.8 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project on June 30, 2020. Apart from transporting oil from the South to the North, the ground breaking project has the capacity to generate 3,600 megawatts of electricity and inject 2.2bscf/d of gas into the domestic market.

As part of the country’s major gas expansion plan, Kyari ensured the take-off of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for Train 7. NLNG, a consortium comprised of NNPC Ltd., Eni, Total and Royal Dutch Shell, signed the Final Investment Decision (FID) on Train 7 Processing Unit in late 2019. Worth an initial $4 billion, this landmark project achieved in the heat of Covid-19 is expected to create more than 12,000 jobs at the peak of construction.

Critically, it is expected to boost the country’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) output by about 35 per cent which is about 8 million metric tons. Also, by December 2020, NNPC Ltd. commissioned Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) processing and dispensing plants in Ologbo, Edo State.

Built and operated by NNPC Ltd. through the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), its upstream subsidiary, unleashed 240,000 metric tons of commercial grade Liquefied Petroleum gas and propane and about 205 million standard cubic feet per day of lean gas to the domestic market.

The lean gas has the capacity to generate at least 267 megawatts of power per day and also ensures feedstock to gas-based industries; the completion of the project strengthened the ability of the country to achieve its dream of full utilisation of its abundant gas resources.

The critical milestones achieved by NNPC Ltd. during the dreaded pandemic was not a fluke but was the result of relentless hard work, unwavering commitment and a clear cut plan nurtured by a profound vision.

Since his emergence at the helm of the company, Kyari has activated a robust plan that places the highest premium on promoting the utilisation of the country’s abundant gas reserves with the aim to shift the economy away from reliance on crude oil towards a gas powered future.

Under his guidance, NNPC Ltd. has made it a priority to leverage Nigeria’s vast gas reserves to drive the energy transition. The Decade of Gas Initiative (2021-2030) he introduced is envisioned to transition the country from a crude oil dependent economy to a gas powered nation.

Under this plan, the company has focused on strategic areas of domestic gas utilisation, expanded gas pipelines for local industries and power generation; currently, NNPC is actively promoting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as cheaper and cleaner alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel. Mele Kyari continues to underscore the pivotal role of gas exploration in shaping the future of the oil industry.

Under his guidance, NNPC Ltd. has continued and heightened exploration activities, developed renewables, fostered innovation and is adapting to emerging technologies; the company is currently implementing portfolio management as key drivers of success in the evolving energy sector.

The widely held view that NNPC Ltd. under the current management has set the necessary machineries in motion to lead Africa in energy transition is not a fluke; it is based on empirical evidence of a robust strategy premised on a relentless drive to berth a new order.

The effort is yielding the desired results. Kyari spearheaded over $20 billion in new investment in Nigeria’s gas sector, expanded the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project and increased LNG exports. As a result of the concerted effort of the present management, there are growing widespread adoption of auto gas powered vehicles in the country. NNPC Ltd.

