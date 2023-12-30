Can Man United Arrest Lacklustre Run?

It has been a miserable December for Manchester United but they gave their fans something to cheer about on Boxing Day with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa. The game featured a first Premier League goal for Rasmus Hojlund, who bagged the winner in the 82nd minute after a second-half brace from Alejandro Garnacho to turn the game on its head.

Fans will hope that can spark an upturn in form for the Red Devils but results before the win at Old Trafford should not be ignored. Erik ten Hag’s men have lost to Newcastle, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and West Ham in all competitions in December, having edged Chelsea 2-1 and drawn 0-0 with Liverpool in their other two games before Boxing Day. The club stands by Ten Hag as manager and it is fair to say the problems run deeper than the under-fire Dutchman in the dugout. a little but injuries have piled up for United and they have not coped well.

Punters should not rush to back them in their final game of 2023 away to Nottingham Forest, who are themselves fresh from a surprise 3-1 win over Newcastle. That was also their first win of the month but results have not been awful, aside from the 5-0 humbling by Fulham.

Defeats to Everton and Nottingham Forest were both by single-goal margins, while they also picked up a valuable point against Wolves and the other defeat this month came against improving Tottenham. The City Ground was a fortress for Forest last season and they will be determined to put on a show for their fans in their final game of the year, so back them to avoid defeat against a wounded United side, who have failed to win five of their nine matches on the road.