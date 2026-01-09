Can Mali Survive Senegal’s Qualities?

Mali have reached the quarter-finals of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, but their journey so far has not been very convincing. They have struggled to win matches and have relied more on discipline and luck than on attacking football.

Even so, they are now among the last eight teams and dreaming of going further. In the group stage, Mali drew all three of their matches. They did not score many goals, but they also avoided heavy defeats. Their cautious style helped them stay in the competition.

In the last 16, they faced Tunisia in a dramatic match. Mali were reduced to ten men, and Tunisia scored late to force extra time. However, Mali showed strong character and eventually won on penalties, surprising many fans. That win has given Mali confidence, but their next challenge is much tougher.

They now face Senegal, one of the strongest teams in African football. Senegal are among the favourites to win the tournament and have shown their quality throughout the competition. History is not on Mali’s side. They have not beaten Senegal in their last ten meetings. This shows how difficult this match could be for the Eagles.

Senegal also have a much stronger squad, with players who compete at the highest level in Europe. One big difference between the two teams is their attacking power. Mali’s recent matches have mostly been lowscoring, with very few goals. Their main focus has been defending and staying organised.

Senegal, on the other hand, have been much more dangerous going forward. They have scored ten goals in four matches, showing speed, strength, and creativity in attack.

Senegal’s latest match was a confident 3-1 win over Sudan. Papa Gueye was the star of that game, scoring twice and causing constant problems for the defence. With players like him in form, Senegal look very hard to stop.