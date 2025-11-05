CAN : Let’s Stop Manipulating, Twisting Trump’s Statement

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and Abuja yesterday urged Christians and Muslims to use President Donald Trump’s recent statement on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria as a call for unity and collective action.

The group cautioned against “manipulating and twisting” what Trump said. Chairman John Joseph Hayab said rather than viewing Trump’s comments as divisive, Nigerians should see them as an opportunity to work together to end killings and religious intolerance across the country.

Trump had threatened to invade Nigeria and kill off bandits and terrorists allegedly committing genocide against Christians in the country. His remarks have since stirred public debate within and outside the country.

Hayab, therefore, stated that the statement should serve as a wakeup call for both faith communities to demand concrete steps from the government to ensure the safety and freedom of all citizens, regardless of their religion or identity.

He said: “Trump’s statement about Christian genocide in Nigeria should be an opportunity for peace-loving Christians and Muslims to unite and demand concrete action by our government to stop the killing of anybody because of religion or any form of identity.”