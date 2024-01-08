CAN Leads Protest Against Plateau Killings

Following the continuous killings of innocent people in the state, the Plateau State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday, organised a rally to express its displeasure.

New Telegraph reports that the protest was led by the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Polycarp Lubo.

The rally tagged, ‘Plateau Peace Walk’ was led by Lubo, in the company of the President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Dr Stephen Panya.

The ongoing protest, known as the “Plateau Peace Walk,” is being spearheaded by state CAN chairman, Rev Polycarp Lubo, ECWA President, Rev Dr Stephen Baba Panya, COCIN President, Rev Dr Amos Mohzo, Bishop of Methodist church, Jos; Rev Nkechi Nwosu; President, Gideon and Funmi-ParaMallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Dr Gideon ParaMallam, and other prominent Christian leaders in the state.

The peace walk started at the PRTVC Roundabout in Jos and proceeded to the Rayfield Government House to express their dissatisfaction with the current security situation.

