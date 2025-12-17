CAN Kicks Against ‘Dirty Christmas’ Movie, Demands Apology

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the title of a newly released movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas,” describing it as offensive, insensitive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement issued on Wednesday, called for an immediate explanation from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) over its approval, as he stated that Christmas was a sacred Christian celebration that should not be trivialised or sensationalised through language that undermines its spiritual significance.

He said: “Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love and redemption.

“Linking such a holy celebration with the word ‘dirty’ diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.

“CAN respects creative freedom and artistic expression, but such freedom must be exercised with responsibility and sensitivity, especially in a religiously diverse society like Nigeria.

“Creativity should build understanding and unity, not provoke or offend deeply held beliefs.”

CAN also expressed concern that the film title passed through regulatory and professional channels without what it described as “adequate scrutiny,” especially given the sensitivity of the Christmas season.

CAN therefore called on the NFVCB to clarify how the title was approved for public exhibition, urging the board to be more vigilant in safeguarding religious and cultural values.

In addition, CAN urged industry bodies such as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and other Nollywood stakeholders to take a firm stand against the use of religious themes and symbols in ways that could offend faith communities.

The Christian body further demanded that the producers and promoters of the film reconsider the title and issue a public apology to Christians, stressing the need for greater sensitivity in portraying sacred symbols and seasons.

Specifically, CAN called on the producer of the movie, Ini Edo, to address the concerns raised by the Christian community and demonstrate respect for religious values.

“At a time when the nation is already facing serious moral and social challenges, actions that trivialise sacred values only deepen division and erode mutual respect,” the association warned.

CAN, however, reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful engagement, noting that it would continue to speak out whenever the dignity of the Christian faith is undermined in the public space.

The controversy adds to growing debates around religious sensitivity, censorship and creative expression within Nigeria’s film industry, particularly during major religious seasons.