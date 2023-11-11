Can Jackson Wreak Havoc On Champions?

Chelsea will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they face reigning champions and current leaders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. After a truly action-packed Monday night football win against Tottenham earlier in the week, Mauricio Pochettino will be determined to pick up back- to-back wins in the Premier League against two of their top six rivals and will rely on his in-form striker Nicolas Jackson to punish the Citizens.

The EPL showdown between Chelsea and Manchester City prom- ises to be a battle of giants, with both clubs having invested heavily in their squads. However, with Jackson leading the line for Chelsea and in the right frame of mind, the Blues might now have an edge that could tip the balance in their favour. The 22-year-old forward grabbed headlines after he propelled Chelsea to a 4-1 win over a high-flying Tottenham Hotspur side in north Lon- don on Monday evening.

Spurs were reduced to nine men after Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off, but put their bodies on the line to frustrate Chelsea until Jackson put the visitors in front for the first time in the 75th minute. The former Villarreal striker, who has faced plenty of criticism since his summer move from Spain in a deal worth €35 million (£30m/$38m), added two more goals in stoppage time to seal his hat-trick and all three points for the Blues.

Despite the impressive showing against Tottenham, there is still debate about the quality of the Chelsea striker because of his lack of cutting edge. There are some saying they’ve seen enough, and they want some kind of false 9 system implemented. There are others replying, quite reasonably, that this is a player who scored a hat trick on Monday night (regardless of the circumstances), and the idea of dropping him is preposterous.

For what it’s worth, for all of his struggles, we can’t imagine Pochettino doing anything other than picking Jackson at the weekend. No matter what you think about his long-term future, he’s the best Chelsea got leading the line until they got Christopher Nkunku or Armando Broja fit and firing. Jackson showed last season at Villarreal that he could be a streaky player when he scored eight goals in eight games at the end of the season, which earned him his big transfer.

But his up-and-down night showed why there are still doubts over whether he is the top-level goalscorer Chelsea need to lead their attack. Pochettino has now jumped into the defence of his striker, hoping that his magic at Tottenham Stadium will propel him to a better performance against the champions on Sunday. “I am happy for him because we know that when strikers don’t score, they suffer. So that is for people to think about.

“He is really young; he arrived at the club this summer, and it’s not easy to play for Chelsea. It’s about winning and lifting trophies. “That’s why, as coaching staff, we need to provide the tools and be calm with the way we assess things. The confidence is there, and I am so happy for him because he deserves the boost.”