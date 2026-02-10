Can Inspiring West Ham Halt Man United’s Revival Under Carrick?

Manchester United’s revival under interim manager Michael Carrick will be put to a stern test tonight when the Red Devils travel to the London Stadium to face an in-form West Ham United in a crucial Premier League clash.

Since Carrick took charge, United have enjoyed a dramatic upturn in form, winning all four matches under his guidance to re-ignite their push for a Champions League place. The run has restored belief within the squad and among supporters, with United once again looking like a side capable of competing at the top end of the table.

Their resurgence has been driven largely by attacking confidence. United have now scored in 15 consecutive matches across all competitions, a streak that highlights their renewed cutting edge.

That attacking threat was evident in their most recent away outing, when they shocked league leaders Arsenal 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Emirates.

However, despite their scoring run, defensive stability remains a concern. United are still without a clean sheet in 13 away matches this season, and 10 of those games have produced at least three goals, suggesting that Carrick’s men remain vulnerable at the back.

Waiting for them in London are a West Ham side also enjoying a strong run of form. The Hammers have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, with Saturday’s 2-0 victory away at Burnley moving them to within three points of safety. It was a timely boost for a team that had spent much of the season battling near the foot of the table.

Like United, West Ham have found consistency in attack. They have scored in six straight matches across all competitions, netting at least twice in each of their last five outings. Yet, keeping clean sheets has been a long-standing issue. The win at Burnley was their first shut-out in 23 matches, underlining defensive problems United will look to exploit.