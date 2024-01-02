CAN: How peace, justice, prosperity can be realised in Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said Nigerians can only withstand trials, enjoy peace, justice and prosperity if they embrace their diversity and unite as a people.

On the Christmas Eve killings in Plateau State, President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a Christmas message made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, regretted that enemies of progress were out to “cast a shadow” over the joy of Nigerians.

He said: “These acts of aggression against innocent lives are a stark reminder of the fragility of peace in our beloved country. It is a recurrent nightmare that we have witnessed far too often.

“In light of these distressing events, our prayers intensify for the souls we have lost and for the bereaved families. We pray earnestly to the Almighty God that such senseless loss of life and wanton destruction of property will never plague our communities again. May He guide us towards pathways of peace and grant solace to all who have suffered.

“In the face of these adversities, it is imperative that we, as a people, refuse to be discouraged. Instead, we must come together and remain resolute in our commitment to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation. It is in our togetherness that we find the strength to withstand the trials that beset us. In unity, there is hope, resilience, and the power to rebuild. Let us embrace our diversity and allow it to be the bedrock upon which we build a stronger, more harmonious nation.

“As we look to the year ahead, let us do so with a renewed sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to fostering a better future for our beloved Nigeria. Let us draw strength from our faith, our shared values, and our collective resolve to surmount the obstacles that confront us. Together, as one united people, we are capable of creating a Nigeria where peace, justice, and prosperity are not just ideals, but realities for all.

“May the transformative era that has begun continue to unfold for our nation in the year 2024! Let us march forward with hope and determination and may God’s blessings be upon Nigeria.”