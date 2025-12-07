CAN Holds National Day Of Prayer Against “Surge Of Genocide”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer, calling on Christians across the nation to intercede against what it describes as a “surge of genocide” targeting the Christian faith in Nigeria.

The decision was communicated in a memo circulated widely among church networks.

The prayer initiative will draw its scriptural foundation from 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Esther 4:15-16. To this end, a memo signed by Pastor Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant on Administration to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), directed all parishes of the denomination were directed to observe the day solemnly.

The call, however, extends far beyond the RCCG, with CAN urging all Christian denominations and individual believers nationwide to participate.

The association has outlined specific prayer points for the day, focusing on: Divine intervention to end the ongoing violence described as genocide, divine intervention for the safe return and resettlement of displaced persons to their ancestral homes, divine stoppage of all activities of terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits across the nation, divine wisdom for government at all levels to take decisive actions against the pervasive insecurity, and divine restoration of lasting peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

The declaration underscores a deepening concern within Nigeria’s large Christian community over persistent violence, including attacks on communities and places of worship, particularly in the country’s Middle Belt and northern regions. CAN’s framing of the crisis as a “surge of genocide” is one of its strongest characterisations to date, highlighting escalating tensions and a perceived existential threat.

The National Day of Prayer represents a coordinated spiritual response to the national security crisis, seeking to mobilise millions of believers in a unified appeal for peace and stability. The outcome of this initiative and the government’s subsequent actions are likely to be closely watched by both religious and political observers in the coming weeks.