March 13, 2026
CAN Hails Nwaobia’s Appointment As BSN BoT Member

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia State chapter, has hailed the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) for appointing Archbishop Isaac Nwaobia as a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT), describing it as well deserved.Chairman Ojo Uduma said the appointment of the Archbishop of Aba Province and Bishop of Isiala-Ngwa South Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, to the BoT is a plus to Christianity in the South East.

Uduma said: “It’s a good one for the growth of the church down here. I have known Archbishop Isaac Nwaobia for a while, and he’s one of those men of God who’ll humble themselves at any level for the gospel of Christ.

“The BSN made a wise and very good choice in appointing him to that position because he will definitely do more for the upliftment of the Kingdom of God. “He has been a source of encouragement to me.

He’s a leader in several places and that might have contributed to the appointment. There’s no mistake to this appointment because he’s humble and God-fearing.

