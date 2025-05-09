CAN Hails Election Of Pope Leo XIV

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church following the election of Pope Leo XIV, hailing the development as a moment of renewal and hope for the global Christian community.

In a statement issued on Friday, the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed confidence in the new Pontiff’s capacity to champion global peace, justice, and inclusiveness through the Holy See.

“On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

“This significant milestone brings joy to Catholics worldwide, and CAN joins in celebrating this momentous occasion,” Archbishop Okoh stated.

He described the emergence of Pope Leo XIV as a symbol of renewed commitment to the values of the Church, adding that CAN is optimistic about his leadership.

“The emergence of Pope Leo XIV signifies renewal and hope for the Catholic Church. CAN is confident that the new Pontiff will advance peace, justice, and inclusiveness, continuing the legacy of his predecessors.”

Archbishop Okoh also offered prayers for the success of the Pope’s ministry, invoking divine wisdom, strength, and good health for his tenure.

“CAN prays that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate be blessed with wisdom, good health, and strength to lead God’s people on the path of righteousness. May God guide and strengthen him in his ministry,” he concluded.

Pope Leo XIV’s election marks a new chapter for the Roman Catholic Church, and his leadership is being watched closely by religious and political leaders around the world.

