CAN Hails Bishop Oke’s Re-Election As PFN President

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has congratulated Bishop Wale Oke on his re-election as the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a congratulatory message on Sunday in Abuja, said Bishop Oke’s re-election was a clear reflection of the confidence and trust members of the PFN have in his leadership.

He said: “Bishop Oke has proven himself to be a humble and approachable leader qualities I have personally observed and appreciated over the many years I have known him. His tenure as the head of PFN has been marked by significant strides in uniting Pentecostal churches across Nigeria, promoting spiritual growth, and engaging in the national discourse on moral and ethical issues.

“His unwavering support as I serve as President of CAN has been invaluable, fostering a collaborative spirit that has strengthened our collective efforts.

“Looking ahead, I am optimistic about the future of PFN under Bishop Oke’s continued leadership. We anticipate his ongoing commitment to providing spiritual guidance and moral direction for our nation, enhancing interfaith dialogue to ensure peace and mutual respect among all religious communities in Nigeria, and advancing social justice, education, and humanitarian services through the church’s initiatives.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria stands firmly behind Bishop Oke, recognising the importance of our partnership in addressing national challenges that affect Christians in the country. His re-election is timely, reaffirming our collective resolve to uphold Christian values in public life.

“I call on all members of the Christian community in Nigeria to rally around Bishop Oke’s vision for a more vibrant, united, and impactful Christian presence in our nation. Let us support him with our prayers for wisdom, strength, and health as he embarks on this new term.

“In this moment of celebration, I urge everyone to pray for our nation’s peace and prosperity, recognising that our collective strength lies in unity and faith. Bishop Wale Oke’s leadership is a blessing to us all, and I am confident that, with God’s guidance, he will lead PFN to greater heights for the glory of God and the service of humanity.”

