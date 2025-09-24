Can Flying Eagles Soar Again As Tourney Begins In Chile?

When the flight carrying Nigeria’s U-20 men’s football team touched down in Santiago, Chile, last week, the air around the arrival hall at Arturo Merino Benítez Airport was thick with expectation. For the 20 young men in green tracksuits, it was more than another international assignment; it was an invitation to etch their names into a proud but unfinished story.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup, running from September 17 to October 19, has long been a testing ground for tomorrow’s superstars. From Diego Maradona in 1979 to Lionel Messi in 2005, it is where reputations are born and dreams take flight.

For Nigeria, the tournament repre- sents an emotional stage: a platform of near misses, thrilling football, and a pipeline of talent that has fueled the Super Eagles for four decades. Now, as Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s boys prepare to face Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia in Group F, the question resonates from Lagos to Lagos de Chile: Can the Flying Eagles finally soar to the ultimate prize?

A legacy etched in green

Nigeria’s affair with the U-20 World Cup dates back to 1983, but it was in 1985 that the Flying Eagles announced themselves, clinching third place under the late Paul “Wonder Boy” Hamilton. That squad – built entirely from the domestic league – unearthed names that would shape Nigerian football: Samson Siasia, Monday Odiaka, Alloy Agu, Nnamdi Okosieme and Waidi Akanni. Four years later, in Saudi Arabia, the team went within touching distance of glory, finishing runners-up to Portugal.

The class of ’89 was laced with artistry and grit: Nduka Ugbade, Mutiu Adepoju, Mike Onyemachara, Sam Elijah, and Chris Ohenhen. Fast-forward to 2005 in the Netherlands, where a diminutive Argentine called Lionel Messi stole the show – but not before a teenage Mikel Obi announced himself with a string of elegant midfield displays that earned him the tournament’s Silver Ball. The Flying Eagles finished second, and Mikel went on to anchor Nigeria’s midfield for more than a decade.

Over the years, the U-20 World Cup has proved a launch pad for many Nigerian greats: Wasiu Ipaye, Okosieme, Willy Opara, Peter Nieketien, Sam Elijah, Mutiu Adepoju, Philip Osondu, the mercurial Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Abiodun Obafemi, Sunny Nwachukwu, Taribo West, Julius Aghahowa, Rabiu Afolabi, Pius Ikedia, Daniel Akpeyi, Isaac Promise, Dele Adeleye, Onyekachi Apam, Sani Kaita, Taye Taiwo, Elderson Echiejile, Efe Ambrose, Brown Ideye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Gbolahan Salami, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdullahi Shehu, Moses Simon — the list is almost endless. Each generation of Flying Eagles has produced players who grew into Super Eagles pillars or international stars. That conveyor belt is what Nigeria hopes Chile 2025 will extend.

Chasing an elusive crown

Despite a rich pipe- line of talent, one prize has r e m a i n e d frustratingly out of reach: the gold medal itself. Nigeria have finished runners-up twice (1989, 2005) and third once (1985), but the big trophy has eluded Africa’s most successful youth side.

The record is otherwise impressive: 14 appearances in 24 editions, seven African U-20 titles, and a reputation as the continent’s most consistent nursery of football excellence. Yet, as every fan reminds the players, pedigree is not enough. Coach Aliyu Zubairu knows this too well.

“Coming out of the group is nonnegotiable,” he told reporters before leaving Abuja. “We respect every team, but we cannot compromise on our ambition. We want to go further than Nigeria has ever gone before.” Drawn in Group F, the Eagles will open against Norway on September 29, face Saudi Arabia on October 3, and round off against Colombia on October 6.

Every opponent offers a unique test: Norway’s disciplined structure, Saudi Arabia’s fluid counters, Colombia’s flair and pace. Zubairu has emphasised tactical flex- ibility. “We’ll study their tapes and prepare different strategies,” he said. “But at the end of the day, our players’ mentality will make the difference.” Zubairu’s 20-man list blends European seasoning with local hunger.

Between the sticks, Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos), Clinton Ezekiel (Bayelsa United), and Rufa’i Abubakar (Mavlon FC) offer stability. In defence, Ocheche Amos Onyejefu of Stade de Reims and Akinyele Ahmed Olamide from Remo Stars promise composure and grit. Midfield pivots Israel Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia) and Daniel Daga (Molde, Norway) bring continental experience, while up front the firepower lies with Abdullahi Shitu Ele (Manchester City U-21), Kparobo Daniel (Lillestrøm, Norway), and Suleiman Sani (AS Trencín, Slovakia). Group F is tricky. Norway, first opponents on September 29, are disciplined and physical. Saudi Arabia thrive on quick transitions, while Colombia remain masters of flair and tempo. Navigating these contrasts will demand tactical flexibility and calm nerves.

Learning from the past

Nigeria’s previous outing, in Argentina 2023, ended at the quarter-finals against South Korea in extra time. Be- fore that, there were last-16 exits (2013, 2015, 2019) and occasional failures to qualify. Nigeria’s last outing, Argentina 2023, ended in a painful quarter-final loss to South Korea after extra time.

Before that, the team had endured mixed fortunes: round-of-16 exits in 2013, 2015, and 2019, and failure to qualify for 2017. For Zubairu and his charges, the message is clear: talent alone is not enough.

Focus, discipline, and unity must complement flair. Victor Ikpeba, a 1989 product and one of Nigeria’s most decorated forwards, offered blunt advice: “Take each match one at a time. Don’t think too far ahead. And the coach must guard against agents’ wahala. At this level, distractions can ruin a team.”

Ikpeba’s warning about off-field pressures recalls issues that sometimes plague youth football: interference from agents or officials, poor logistics, and inadequate welfare.

Zubairu, by all accounts, has sought to keep a tight ship, insulating his boys from undue influence. Former Super Eagles striker, Jonathan Akpoborie, himself unearthed at the youth level, recently lamented Nigeria’s neglect of grassroots structures like the Principal’s Cup.

Observers point to recurring issues: inconsistency in preparation, overreliance on individual brilliance, and dwindling investment in grassroots competitions like the Principal’s Cup. “The academic aspect of football used to be the foundation. Competitions like the Principal’s Cup produced players who inspired us.

Now, many schools have no pitches. Even Maracana in Ajegunle, which gave us legends, is run by private hands, and kids must pay to play.” Akpoborie’s concern highlights a paradox: Nigeria continues to churn out prodigies, but the pathways are narrowing. Reviving school sports and playing fields in the communities could widen the funnel feeding teams like the Flying Eagles.

Clear Chile message

The Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles are more than a youth team; they are the bloodstream of Nigerian football. From Nduka Ugbade lifting the U-17 World Cup in 1985 to Ahmed Musa captaining the Super Eagles, the ladder is clear.

Perform in Chile, and the green jersey at the senior level beckons. The senior team is currently undergo- ing a transition as it seeks new leaders following a disappointing performance in the World Cup qualifiers. This situation adds significance to Chile.