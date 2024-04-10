CAN Felicitates Muslims, Preaches Peace, Unity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated the Muslim faithful as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri. According to the group, the celebration holds significant importance not only for Muslims but for the whole country. In his Sallah message yesterday, President Daniel Okoh stressed the need for unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Archbishop said: “The Eid-el-Fitri celebration holds significant importance not only for our Muslim compatriots but for the entire nation. “It serves as a reminder of the values of compassion, humility, and generosity that form the foundation of our shared humanity.

“Amid the diverse challenges facing our nation, we must draw inspiration from the essence of Eid-el-Fitri to foster peace, harmony, and progress in our society. “The lessons of Eidel-Fitri resonate strongly in our quest for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.