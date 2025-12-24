Can Equatorial Guinea Test Burkina Faso’s Strength?

Equatorial Guinea will face Burkina Faso in their opening Group E match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today.

Going into this game, many fans and analysts are asking one key question: Can Equatorial Guinea really challenge the strength of Burkina Faso? On paper, Burkina Faso look like the stronger team.

They come into the tournament in good form and have not lost any of their last six matches. Their performances in World Cup qualification were also impressive. Burkina Faso finished second in their group with 21 points, scoring many goals and conceding very few.

Although they did not qualify due to tiebreakers, their overall performance showed quality and consistency. Burkina Faso have also built confidence with friendly wins against Benin and Niger. The team looks well-organised, strong in defence, and dangerous going forward.

This balance makes them one of the tougher sides in Group E. Equatorial Guinea, however, are not without hope. Their recent form has been uneven, with wins and losses mixed together. They struggled during World Cup qualification, finishing near the bottom of their group and scoring just eight goals in ten matches.

These numbers suggest problems in attack and defence. Despite this, Equatorial Guinea are known for their discipline and compact style of play.

Many of their recent matches have been low-scoring, showing that they focus on defending well and limiting chances. This approach can make it difficult for stronger teams to break them down.

Past meetings between the two sides also suggest a close contest. Burkina Faso have never lost to Equatorial Guinea, but their matches have usually been tight and decided by small margins. None of their previous encounters produced many goals.