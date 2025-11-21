CAN Demands Swift Rescue Of Abducted Kwara Church Worshippers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday condemned Tuesday’s gunmen attack on Christ Apostolic Church Eruku in Kwara State, demanding the swift rescue of abducted worshippers and justice for perpetrators.

In a statement, President Daniel Okoh demanded a transparent investigation of the incident and support for affected families.

Some worshipers were killed and others abducted during a prayer meeting at the church.

Okoh described the attack on the church as “heart-breaking and sad” and emphasised the need for stronger protection of places of worship and a long-term national security strategy.

CAN also appealed to religious, traditional, and community leaders to help maintain peace and prevent any form of reprisals.

The association said: “This assault on peaceful citizens gathered for worship is a heart-breaking reminder of the growing insecurity facing Christian communities across the country.

“We note with deep concern that the Eruku attack adds to a pattern of repeated assaults on Christian populations in vulnerable regions, an issue CAN has consistently raised before government authorities and the international community.

“Although official responses have often dismissed fears of targeted violence, the frequency and intensity of these incidents continue to provoke legitimate national and global alarm.

“We call on the security agencies to move swiftly to rescue the abducted worshippers and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“A transparent and credible investigation is essential to reveal how this attack happened, identify lapses in security, and restore public confidence.

“The affected families also require immediate medical, emotional and material support at this very difficult time.

“We emphasise the urgent need for stronger protection of places of worship, especially in areas repeatedly exposed to violent threats.

“This tragedy further highlights the importance of a long-term national security strategy capable of confronting terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent extremism in a way that guarantees safety and dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of their faith.”