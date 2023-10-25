CAN Confident Wike’ll Make Life Easy For FCT Residents

…seeks commencement of phase 2 renovations at Christian Centre

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has expressed optimism and confidence that the administration of Nyesom Wike would make life easy for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and also bring about transformative development.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh who spoke during a courtesy visit to the FCT minister on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that Wike’s antecedents show he was not a terror to good works.

While noting that CAN was not a partisan body neither was it in opposition to the government in power, Archbishop Okoh stressed that CAN does not only work for the unity of Christians alone but was committed to working for the

peaceful co-existence and well-being of all Nigerians regardless of religion, ethnic background or political leaning.

He said: “We know you and we know that you are not a terror to good works. We, therefore, see your appointment as well-deserved and well-intentioned to make life easy for people living in the FCT by bringing rapid positive transformation. We believe that with you in the leadership of FCT Abuja, residents and visitors will soon be proud of a peaceful and beautiful environment.

“Through its elaborate structures, CAN engages other religious leaders, agencies and institutions in conversations and activities that promote social cohesion and ultimately sustainable development in our country, Nigeria.”

Okoh who pledged support of the apex Christian body to Wike’s administration, sought for the commencement of the second phase of renovations at the National Christian Centre, to give it a befitting look and also serve as a tourist attraction.

“We are here to declare our support for your administration and to pray that yours will be a successful tenure.

“We are here to appreciate the Federal Government for coming to our aid when the main auditorium of the National Christian Centre was in very bad shape due to extensive roof leakages and weather conditions. The FCT awarded the contract for the first phase of the renovation of the main auditorium which covered the roof repair to stop the leakages; and the painting of outer walls.

“From what we gathered from the officials of the FCT that supervised the project, the first phase was completed in the month of May 2023. The Auditorium is now wearing a new look to the delight of the Christian Community in Nigeria and many others who love Nigeria.

CAN remains grateful to the Federal Government for taking that bold step to restore the beauty of our National altar and National monument.

“However, we are looking forward to seeing the commencement of the second phase of the civil works at the Centre which includes the installation of the copper tiles on the roof of the main auditorium to restore its original beauty in the landscape of Abuja; extensive design and installation of the acoustics to eliminate sound echo during services; installation of industrial cooling system to replace the single units of 10 tons that are not adequate to make worshippers feel comfortable during services; installation of fast electronic lift at the 22-storey Tower in order to enhance the tourism and economic value of the Centre there are rentable office spaces on all the floors of the Tower and tourists can take a panoramic view of Abuja from the higher floors.

“We pray that Your Excellency will direct the commencement of this very important phase. In the area of security and safety, we seek your assistance to build a perimeter fence on the retainer wall along the Area 11 side of the National Christian Centre in order to protect the compound from arsonists, criminals, trespassers and intruders. The Centre requires proper street lighting so as to provide adequate illumination at night.

“We request also help us to prevent a major tragedy by creating another entrance through the Area 11 axis into the area where the National Secretariat and the Guest House of CAN are situated within the compound.

“Since the completion and commissioning of the fly-over bridge in front of the second gate, it makes driving in and out from the Centre

a dangerous exercise due to the very high traffic of fast-moving vehicles on that road between the Christian Centre and the Central Bank of

Nigeria (CBN).”