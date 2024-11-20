CAN Condoles With Muslim Ummahs Over Chief Imam’s Death

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter has commiserated with the state government and the Muslim Ummahs in the state over the death of the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari.

The state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, in a condolence message, described the late Imam as a prominent Islamic scholar, who preached love, unity and peaceful co-existence among both faiths of Christianity and Islam.

According to the Chairman, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, “On behalf of the Executive Council members and the entire Christendom, I want to condole with the state government, the entire Muslim Ummahs especially those in Minna Emirate over the demise of the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari, who passed away on Saturday night.

