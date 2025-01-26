New Telegraph

CAN condoles Makinde over brother’s death

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, has condoled Gov. Seyi Makinde and his family over the death of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde.

The Media Aide to Oyo CAN Chairman, Dr Olamide Olanrewaju, in a condolence message on Saturday in Ibadan, described Sunday’s death as shocking and painful.

The family of the deceased had announced his death in the early hours of Jan. 24.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his Excellency and the entire Makinde family.

“May God Almighty repose the departed soul and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Oyo CAN said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the deceased, aged 65, is survived by siblings, children and grandchildren.

