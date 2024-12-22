CAN Condoles Families Affected By Stampede At Holy Trinity Church

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has consoled families who lost their loved ones during the food stampede while trying to seek help at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja on Saturday morning.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh who described the incident as disturbing, noted that the tragic event goes beyond statistics to represent real families who were hurting.

He said: “Each person lost was someone’s beloved family member. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and to the families affected by this terrible incident. We stand together with you in this time of sadness and prayer.

“Many people arrived early, hoping to receive palliatives that would help them during tough times. What was meant to be a day of support turned into a disaster, leaving a heavy impact on all of us and reminding us how fragile life can be.

“This incident is part of a troubling pattern, as Nigeria has experienced two other tragic stampedes this month. On December 18, during a Christmas funfair at a school in Ibadan, a stampede resulted in the deaths of 35 children, with six others critically injured.

“The event aimed to distribute cash and food to over 5,000 children. This tragic event is currently under investigation, focusing on better crowd control measures.

“Just a few days later, another stampede occurred during a rice distribution event at a centre in Anambra State. Reports indicate that at least 22 people lost their lives, and 32 others were injured. These heartbreaking incidents highlight the challenges of managing large crowds during charitable events.

“In the face of these tragedies, we recognise the importance of coming together to support those who are grieving. We must listen to one another, share our feelings, and offer help in any way we can. This is a time for compassion and understanding as we help one another heal.

” As we reflect on these devastating events, we invite all Nigerians to come together with kindness and understanding. Let us support one another and work towards creating a place where everyone feels safe and valued. The concern shown in response to this incident highlights our shared humanity.

“Together, we can honour the memory of those we have lost by committing to a future filled with hope, where every life matters, and where we can gather in safety and peace, sharing in the abundance of food and support that we can provide for one another as a nation.

“May those who have passed find eternal rest, and may God comfort all who are grieving.”

