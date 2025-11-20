CAN Condemns Kwara Church Attack, Warns Of Escalating Threat To Christian Communities

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has strongly condemned the violent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, describing it as a devastating reflection of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and a troubling escalation of assaults on Christian worshippers.

The attack, carried out by gunmen during a prayer service, left several worshippers dead and others abducted.

In a statement on Thursday, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the brutality of the attack underscores “the growing insecurity facing Christian communities across the country.”

He expressed deep sorrow on behalf of CAN’s national leadership and affirmed the association’s solidarity with the bereaved families, the injured, the abducted, and the entire Eruku community.

“Their pain is our collective pain, and their trauma is one that no community of faith should ever be forced to endure,” Okoh said.

He warned that the Eruku incident reflects a “pattern of repeated assaults on Christian populations in vulnerable regions,” a concern CAN has consistently raised with both the Nigerian government and the international community.

He stressed that, despite official reassurances, the frequency and intensity of such attacks continue to provoke legitimate national and global concern.

Okoh urged security agencies to act urgently to rescue the abducted worshippers and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also called for a transparent investigation to uncover security lapses and reassure the public. Immediate medical, emotional, and material support for affected families, he added, is essential.

“We emphasise the urgent need for stronger protection of places of worship, especially in areas repeatedly exposed to violent threats.

This tragedy further highlights the importance of a long-term national security strategy capable of confronting terrorism, banditry, and other forms of violent extremism, ensuring safety and dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of faith,” Okoh said.

He appealed to religious, community, and traditional leaders to maintain calm and prevent reprisals, urging citizens to focus on justice and healing through lawful means.

Okoh concluded that CAN will continue to monitor the situation and engage government authorities and partners to ensure justice for the victims and enhanced protection for Christian communities nationwide.