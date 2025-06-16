CAN Condemns Benue Massacre, Calls For Urgent Action

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has strongly condemned the horrific wave of violence that recently swept through Benue State, resulting in the tragic loss of over 200 lives in a series of coordinated attacks.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement on Monday in Abuja, lamented that the the “senseless killings” in the state have inflicted immeasurable pain on families, devastated communities, and further entrenched the insecurity threatening the country.

Archbishop Okoh who commiserated with the bereaved and prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls, called on the government to immediately carry out a thorough investigation into the killings and ensure perpetrators were prosecuted and justice fully served.

He said: “For too long, the people of Benue have been subjected to recurrent assaults, often blamed on armed groups, without meaningful intervention or justice. This persistent failure to safeguard citizens and bring perpetrators to account has emboldened attackers and prolonged the cycle of violence.

“CAN calls on the Federal Government to act with urgency and resolve. We demand the immediate deployment of reinforced security personnel to protect vulnerable communities and, if necessary, the declaration of a state of emergency in the most affected areas.

“We further insist on a thorough, transparent investigation and the swift prosecution of all those responsible. Justice must prevail to break the grip of impunity fueling these atrocities. We also appeal to the international community to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and rebuilding trust in Benue State.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria remains unwavering in its commitment to defending the sanctity of life and advocating for the protection and dignity of all Nigerians.

May peace be restored, and may justice roll down like waters.”

Meanwhile, the apex Christian body has mourned the passing of Chairman of CAN, Plateau State, Polycarp Lubo, who went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2025, following a brief illness after a road accident.

Archbishop Okoh who described Fr. Lubo’s departure as a profound loss to himself, the Christian community and to Nigeria, said Dr. Lubo was not “only a dedicated colleague but also a dear friend, whose wisdom, humility, and warmth left a lasting imprint on my life.

“Fr. Lubo stood as a beacon of faith and service. His unwavering commitment to peacebuilding, interfaith harmony, and the mission of the Church was an inspiration to all who encountered him.

“As a CAN leader, he served with integrity and deep compassion. His advocacy for justice, and his support for national health initiatives such as immunization and polio eradication, made a significant impact. His life exemplified the transformative power of unity, love, and service.

“CAN stands with Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the government and people of Plateau State, the Catholic Church, the Plateau State CAN chapter, and the family of Fr. Lubo in mourning this irreplaceable loss.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him, praying that God will grant comfort and strength during this time of grief.

“We urge the Christian faithful and all Nigerians to honour his legacy by continuing the noble work he championed; peace, justice, and unity.”

