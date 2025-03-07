CAN Commends Bago For Reintroducing CRK In Public Schools

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago for approving the re-introduction of the Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in public schools across the State.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, the Chairman of the CAN Niger State, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna described the Governor as one who means well for the people irrespective of their religion.

It would be recalled that, Governor Bago had said when he received a delegation from the Christian community led by the State CAN Executive in company of the Deputy Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Afiniki Dauda at the Government House, Minna that the option left is to turn to God and His teachings to rebuild family values.

The Governor, while explaining that the CRK would help children to grow with the fear of God, added that “the subject will be made compulsory for Christians in all public schools across the State because family values and morality have been replaced with social vice, resulting in moral decadence.”

In his commendation, the Chairman, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, disclosed that “the Governor’s approval for the reintroduction of CRK in public schools across the state will bring about understanding of the faith and mutual respect.

“I commend the leadership style of the farmer Governor because he has shown his commitment to fairness and inclusivity irrespective of religion or tribe, which he said has fostered unity and a harmonious society among diverse groups and religions in the state.”

Bishop Yohanna added that concerted efforts by the government, parents, religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders are needed to ensure the future of the youths is safeguarded.

