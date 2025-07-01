CAN Charges Church Leaders To Rise Against Gender-based Violence

Disturbed over the rising cases of gender based violence which has continued to claim many lives, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged church leaders to protect the vulnerable from all forms of abuse, exploitation, and violence.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who spoke at the launch of the gender-based violence prevention project themed: ‘Christian Leaders’ Response to Violence Against Women and Girls’ yesterday in Abuja, noted that abuse and the injustices against the vulnerable were often perpetrated in silence.

The Cleric, who regretted that sad tales of abuse had become a daily occurrence in the country, challenged church leaders to join forces with other humanitarian organisations to bring to an end, gender-based violence which he described as an anomaly.

He said: The Holy Bible commands us to defend the cause of the fatherless and plead the case of the widow (Isaiah 1:17). Our Lord Jesus Christ showed special concern for the marginalized, including women and children, who were among the most vulnerable in His time.

If we are to be true disciples, we must follow His example by creating safe spaces, speaking out against injustice, and taking practical steps to end the cycle of gender-based violence in our homes, churches, and communities today.

“Men and women of God must not be silent when women are being brutalised in their homes and communities. The church must not be indifferent when girls are denied education, dignity, or protection.

As Christian leaders, we have the moral responsibility to protect the weak and vulnerable around us. We must use our voices, our pulpits, and our influence to break the culture of silence and shame that often surrounds gender-based violence.”