CAN Champions Interfaith Dialogue, Religious Literacy Among Citizens

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has stressed the need to promote interfaith dialogue as well as religious literacy among the citizenry.

He made the call on Thursday at the 2025 United Nations World Interfaith Harmony week Al conference and awards in Abuja.

He said, “We must continue to engage in dialogue as the only option to achieve and sustain peace and harmony. To deepen our engagement with one another, we must continue to promote religious literacy among the citizenry, highlighting the common values that we share which brings us together rather than those issues that divide us.

“Religious literacy would help us to see that actually what unites us is greater than what divides us. Our religiousity must be seen as an advantage rather than a disadvantage. Therefore, we must do everything within our powers to resist all false teachings that use religion to create enmity among our people in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, in the pursuit of peace, we must recognise the rights of others and defend them. It is in defending the rights of others that our own rights can be protected. We must speak for others regardless of their religion, ethnic or social background recognising the common humanity that we all share. We must remember that we were all created in the image of God.

“Christian Association of Nigeria recognises the imperative of dialogue for peace and sustainable development and that is why the leaders of the Association got involved with the leadership of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to form the Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) which brings prominent leaders of the two major religions in Nigeria together in peaceful dialogue. This Council that is led by two Co-Chairmen – the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has recorded many successes in efforts to reduce religious conflict in Nigeria since its establishment in 1999.

“NIREC therefore, mist be celebrated as one of the greatest efforts to bring about peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“As we celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations committed to advancing these values, we are reminded that love is not passive; it is an active force that demands courage, sacrifice, and the willingness to patiently listen to others with open hearts and minds. It is through such acts of love and solidarity that we can truly embody the spirit of this year’s theme.

“On behalf of the CAN and NIREC, I commend the United Nations for its unwavering dedication to promoting interfaith dialogue and collaboration. I also celebrate the contributions of every participant here today, for you are the beacons of hope and agents of positive change our world so desperately needs.”

