CAN Chairman, NGO Donate Cash, Food Items To Late Police Widows

…To pay hospital bill of a sick widow who lost her daughter

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Voice of Women in Nigeria Leadership Initiative, Niger State Chapter in partnership with the state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna have donated cash and food items to widows of late Police officers in Minna.

The NGO led by the State Coordinator, Mrs Rita Durumi over the weekend paid a visit to the widows of late Police officers at the Police Barracks in Minna after the State CAN Chairman watched a video of the living conditions of the widows.

Touched by the video clips, the CAN Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese decided to take up the bill of one of the sick widows Mrs Rebecca Sunday whose daughter died through electrocution.

The widows were also presented a cash amount of N9,000 each to ameliorate their sufferings.

Speaking during the presentation of items, the State Coordinator, Durumi said the group is thinking of ways to empower the widows to be self-reliant.

According to her “Today, with funding from the Niger State CAN Chairman, we the Voice of Women in Nigeria Leadership Initiative donated to the widows’ bags of rice and the sum of nine thousand naira (N9,000) cash.

“The good news is that the CAN Chairman has agreed to foot the medical bills of one of the widows who has been down with stroke following the death of her husband and daughter”.

The widows while expressing their joy thanked the CAN Chairman and the NGO for touching their lives, adding that “this gesture can only be from God”.