CAN Chair, Ighele, urge Nigerians to be hopeful, seek righteousness

In the spirit of celebration, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State and Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, (NCPC) Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful concerning the nation’s economy as better days were truly ahead and nothing can stop it.

Similarly, General Superintendent, Holy Spirit Mission, Bishop Charles Ighele, urged Nigerians to seek godliness while desiring blessings, noting that God honours and blesses those who make kingdom culture their topmost priority.

In a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, Ighele stated: “My appeal to Christians is that while we should desire miracles and all types of blessings, our number one desire should be how to seek the Kingdom, (the Government) and the culture, the righteousness of God in our areas of ability and not to place seeking of miracles first.

“In Matthew chapter 6, Jesus said that it is pagans who place such things first. We should become His ambassadors and partners in the establishment of His Kingdom (His Government) until all the governments on earth come under the governing authority of Jesus Christ. (Revelation 11:15 and Revelation 21).

“I appeal to Christians to eat and enjoy the season with whatever they have.But they should rejoice more on the truth that they are now the sons of God who have been counted worthy to do Kingdom expansion work and whose names are in the book of life.”

Meanwhile, Adegbite in his goodwill message made available by his Special Adviser on Media, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was working for the good of Nigerians.

Adegbite said: “The biggest concern for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since assumption of office is to see Nigerians smile again. Clearly, our hopes had been dashed for too long by successive governments and to change the narratives, hard decisions, and policies that would stop the downward spiral of the nation’s economy which everyone including the opposition agree must be taken, but no one had the political will and courage to take them.

“And despite the unpopular nature of these decisions, his readiness for sacrificial leadership and doggedness to fight for the common man seem to be paying off, which calls for cautious optimism and renewed hope. Today, there are positive indicators that these policies are yielding the desired results, which may look tangible now, but the impact in 2025 will be massively felt across the board.”

He said the positive outlook of the economy was joyous news at a time that Christians in Nigeria are joining the rest of the world to celebrate the birth of the messiah; Jesus Christ.

“It is not a mere coincidence that the gradual but impactful turnaround of the nation’s economy is coming at an auspicious time as this one considering the resilience of Nigerians whose larger percentage have kept faith with the present government and have never stopped praying and working hard to see change happen.”

He called on Christians to show more care, “Christians all over the country must be ready to give sacrificially and be intentional about it because this is what God expects of us. Sharing what we have no matter how little with others just to bring joy into other people’s lives and homes must be central to our celebrations at this time.”

The cleric reassured that the focus of those who are currently on pilgrimage to the Holy Land and those who are getting ready to embark on the journey was to pray fervently for the “full manifestation and sustainability of the positive outlook the Nation’s economy is currently showing and every other facet of our lives as Nigerians.”

