CAN Chair: Bago Should Make Teaching of CRK Attractive

In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, explains how the reintroduction of CRK as a subject and recruitment of teachers can reshape and address moral decadence and social vices in Niger State.

At different fora, you talked about empowerment, tackling youth restiveness and other vices, how do you intend to achieve that?

I believe that if our youths and women are empowered with various skills and of course monetary support, they can fish on their own instead of over reliance on the government.

There are so many widows, displaced persons, jobless youths across the state and one of the best things to do is to empower them with various skills so that they can be useful to themselves and the society.

It is worthy to note that one of the best ways to tackle youth restiveness, drug abuse, waywardness, disrespect and other vices in society is to teach our children the way of God, so that they are not influenced by worldly affairs.

What is the best way to achieve that?

It is to first appeal to the government to address this issue of CRK because it is also in their best interest. The last time I checked, I observed that teaching of CRK in both primary and secondary schools and even tertiary institutions has become an issue in the state.

And so, I asked, who is afraid of CRK? I discovered that most of the schools do not have teachers, even the state-owned College of Education, Minna that should produce CRK teachers does not have a large number of students, because some of these students are not encouraged to apply to study CRK mainly because after graduation they fear that they may not get employed and so they go for other subjects.

How long has the issue of CRK been lingering?

Well, for a long time now. There has been a running battle between successive governments in the state and CAN since 2003 over the issue of employment of CRK teachers in all public schools in the state. As at 2004 when there were about 152 public schools, we had only 120 CRK teachers in the state.

In 2004 when Niger hosted the National Conference of CRK Teachers, the statistics given to us by the government was 220 CRK teachers including the non qualified teachers for over 450 schools. According to 2016 statistical data, the state needed about 300 CRK teachers for the over 300 schools in the state.

But as of today, most of the CRK teachers have either retired or some of them who are still in active service have been converted to teach either Social Studies or any other subjects if they must remain relevant.

We all know that recruitment processes are not just by political pronouncements, but through laid down prescribed procedures, the Ministry of Education and the State Civil Service Commission (CSC) are the statutory organs that can make proclamations on such matters. Has CAN as a body met or taken advocacy to them?

Yes, of course! My predecessors have done that too, what we are doing now is a follow up and a passionate appeal to the government in Niger State which include the Ministry of Basic Education, Tertiary, the CSC, Niger State Universal Basic Education (NSUBEB) and of course our dear governor to do the needful in ensuring that Christian teachers are employed and allowed to teach their religion to their students in the institutions of learning.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. My prayer is that Governor Umar Bago who went through the missionary school can attest to the fact that Christian Religious Knowledge if allowed in schools will help reshape our children and the society at large.

Why is it important to study CRK?

Good, with the rate at which our youths and children are going, it shows that there is moral decadence and the society is going for it. But with CRK as a subject, it will provide them (children) with more opportunities to learn more about God and thereby develop their faith in God.

CRK stands as manual students, youths hold on to, for assistance in developing their Christian attitude and moral values like humility, respect, love, and justice, good leadership and so on. CRK emerged as a subject of prime importance in Nigerian schools. Its value in the school curriculum is unique amongst other subjects.

The teaching of CRK in Nigeria can be dated back to the first half of the 19th century when the missionaries established the first school in Badagry in 1842. This form of education spread to the North in the early 19th century and it was taught in schools.

At this period the missionaries like the Catholic, Church Missionary Society (CMS), Methodist were the proprietors of schools and the essence of teaching CRK was for academic, moral, civil, good character, sound attitude and spiritual purposes.

In Niger State, the story is different as CRK is becoming oblivious but with the current government led by Hon. Umar Bago who went through the missionary school and knows the importance and benefits of CRK, I am hopeful that the right thing will be done and our society will be better for it.