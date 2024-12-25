CAN Calls On Tinubu To Reduce Food Prices, Strengthen Agriculture

Share

On Wednesday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to as a matter of urgency strengthen the agricultural sector, reduce food prices, and address inequality.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the President of the Christian body, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Christmas day December 23.

The CAN President urged Christians to reflect on Jesus Christ’s values and teachings, which provide hope, peace and guidance, especially during challenging times.

He noted that this Christmas came with a mix of joy and sorrow for many Nigerians with the recent stampedes at charity events in Ibadan, Abuja and Anambra, where innocent lives were lost.

“This Christmas comes with a mix of joy and sorrow for many Nigerians. The recent stampedes at charity events in Abuja and Anambra, where innocent lives were lost, have left us grieving as a nation.

“These heartbreaking incidents highlight the growing desperation among our people and the erosion of societal values such as patience, orderliness, and respect for one another.

