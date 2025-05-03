CAN Backs Peace Talks To Tackle Insecurity 

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to support ongoing peace efforts aimed at resolving the worsening insecurity in the Middle Belt region, while condemning continued attacks in States like Plateau, Benue, and Gombe.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, decried the brutal violence and persistent killings, particularly of Christians, across affected communities.

“Christians in these areas have endured immense suffering and loss. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to advocating for their safety, security, and dignity. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace,” Okoh said.

He urged Nigerians across all walks of life, ethnicities, and faiths to support dialogue-based peace initiatives and avoid any actions or rhetoric that could undermine national stability.

“Engagements with stakeholders across professional, ethnic, and religious lines foster mutual understanding. Any action or statement that raises tensions risks destabilising our nation. We therefore call for caution,” he stated.

CAN emphasized its longstanding condemnation of violence through official statements and solidarity visits to affected regions, including parts of Plateau State, where the body has distributed palliatives.

“In the coming days, we will continue outreach efforts to provide support and comfort to impacted communities,” he added.

The association also cautioned against spreading unverified information capable of deepening divisions. “The strength of our nation lies in unity. Let us pursue peace and love our neighbours, as the Holy Bible teaches,” Okoh urged.

CAN welcomed ongoing dialogue with both local and international stakeholders, including the United States, through Ambassador Richard Mills, and encouraged the use of platforms like the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to raise concerns and pursue practical solutions.

“We remain committed to promoting peace, unity, and understanding across the nation and will continue to collaborate with all parties to ensure the well-being of all Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity,” Okoh affirmed.

