CAN Appoints Professor Samson Fatokun As New General Secretary

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appointed Professor Samson Adetunji Fatokun as its new General Secretary following the retirement of Barr. Joseph Daramola, who was said to have served the association with “distinction” in the past 11 years.

CAN in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, noted that the new General Secretary would bring his years of experience to bear on his new position.

He said: “Professor Fatokun is a distinguished scholar and professor of Christian Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria.

“He brings to this position a wealth of experience in church leadership and administration, as well as a deep commitment to the Christian faith.

“We are confident that Professor Fatokun will continue to uphold the values and principles of CAN and work tirelessly to advance the cause of Christianity and promote religious harmony in Nigeria.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Barr. Joseph Daramola for his dedicated service to CAN. His leadership and contributions have been invaluable, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“We pray for Professor Fatokun as he assumes his new role, that God will grant him wisdom, strength, and grace to lead with integrity, promote unity among Christians and advance the cause of Christ in Nigeria. Amen.”